Fox Renews ‘Last Man Standing’ and ‘The Resident’

Will be season three for ‘Last Man’ on Fox and season four for ‘Resident’

Fox has renewed comedy Last Man Standing and drama The Resident for 2020-2021. Last Man Standing, starring Tim Allen, will enter its third season on Fox, and ninth overall. The show first ran on ABC.

The Resident will enter season four.

“The Resident and Last Man Standing are such important parts of Fox, and we’re so pleased they will be returning next season,” said Michael Thorn, Fox Entertainment president. “We want to thank all of the writers, actors, directors, producers and talented crews for both of these shows, and, of course, our friends and producing partners at 20th Century Fox Television.”

Last Man Standing has Allen as Mike Baxter, happily married father of three daughters, trying to maintain his manliness amidst so many females. Last Man Standing is Fox’s most-watched comedy, averaging more than 8 million multiplatform viewers, according to the network. 20th Century Fox Television produces the show, which Jack Burditt created.

The Resident reveals what happens, good and bad, in hospitals around the country. Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal and Shaunette Renée Wilson are in the cast. The Resident averages nearly 10 million multiplatform viewers.

20th Century Fox Television produces the show.