Fox Orders Season Two of ‘Duncanville’

Fox has ordered a second season of animated series Duncanville. The show comes from Amy Poehler and Mike and Julie Scully. It’s about a “spectacularly average,” in Fox’s words, 15-year-old boy with a rich fantasy life.

“Duncanville is another great addition to our Sunday Animation Domination block,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment, Fox Entertainment. “Amy, Mike and Julie have been fantastic partners, as have the teams at 20th and Universal Television. Our thanks also go out to the entire voice cast, including Ty, Riki, Betsy, Yassir, Zach, Joy, Rashida and Wiz. Duncan may be an average teen. However, the show is anything but, and we can’t wait for a brand-new season of Harris family adventures.”

Poehler voices Duncan and Duncan’s mother Annie. Ty Burrell voices his father Jack. Riki Lindhome, Betsy Sodaro, Yassir Lester and Zach Cherry are also in the voice cast. Rashida Jones, Wiz Khalifa and Joy Osmanski are guest stars.

Season to date, the show averages 2.3 million multiplatform viewers.

Duncanville is produced by 20th Century Fox Television, Universal Television and Fox Entertainment. Mike Scully, Julie Scully and Amy Poehler executive produce the series with Dave Becky. The series is animated by Bento Box Entertainment.