Fox News Names First Krauthammer Scholarship Winners

Fox News and the National Merit Scholarship Program, have picked the first two recipients of the Dr. Charles Krauthammer Memorial Scholarship.

They are Ami Carey of Lynbrook, N.Y., and Michael Carey of Merrick, N.Y.

They are the children of brothers, Fox News Media senior VP of technical operations, Steve Carey (Ami), and senior director of IT operations, John Carey (Michael).

The scholarship is for eligible children of Fox employees and is $2,000 per college year for four years.

“We are proud to honor Charles’ legacy of exceptional journalism and lifelong love of learning with this scholarship in his name," said Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott. "Ami Carey and Michael Carey embody the next generation of outstanding thought leaders and we are thrilled to facilitate a pathway for them to pursue their academic curiosity and educational goals.”

Dr. Krauthammer, who was a Pulitzer-prize winning commentator, was a contributor to Fox News from 2002 up until his death in 2018, and was respected for his rigorous intellect and as one of the most influential and articulate conservative voices in the country.