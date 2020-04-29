Fox News Gives Its Coronavirus Coverage TV’s Biggest Promo Push

And more from Promo Mojo, our exclusive weekly ranking of the programming networks are promoting most heavily

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. This is the programming the networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through April 26).

On the strength of 396.5 million TV ad impressions, a promo for Fox News Channel’s coronavirus coverage tops our chart. The pandemic theme continues with Food Network promoting its three-episode special “Takeout Edition” of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in second place and Nickelodeon hyping its #KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall in fourth.

Rounding out the ranking are promos for HGTV’s Celebrity IOU in third and the ESPN-Netflix documentary miniseries The Last Dance in fifth.

Notably, the Nickelodeon promo earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (143) in our ranking, getting 43% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).