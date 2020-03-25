Fox News Gives ‘America Vs. Virus’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

And more from Promo Mojo, our exclusive weekly ranking of the programming networks are promoting most heavily

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through March 22).

On the strength of 213.6 million TV ad impressions, a promo for America Vs. Virus, a Fox News special hosted by Harris Faulkner, is No. 1. NBC also promotes its pandemic coverage — specifically, NBC Nightly News — in fourth place.

Our previous chart-topper, a promo for Food Network’s Buddy Vs. Duff 2, slips to second place; the network also grabs third to hype Supermarket Stakeout. Closing out the chart: Freeform’s promo for Motherland: Fort Salem.

Notably, the Motherland promo earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (113) in our ranking, getting 13% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).