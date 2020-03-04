Fox News Cancels Upfront Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Fox News cancelled its upfront event for media buyers because of concerns over the coronavirus.

The meeting was scheduled for March 24 in New York.

“In a precautionary effort to keep our employees, client and agency partners safe, we have determined that it would be best to cancel our upcoming event in New York based on public health concerns due to Coronavirus," said Jeff Collins, Fox News Media executive VP for advertising sales.

The invitation included what appears to be a new slogan for Fox News: “America’s News. And Much More.”

The TV world’s upfront season is approaching with a few events set for the next few weeks. Invitations have already been sent out by FreeWheel, AMC Networks and A+E Networks for events in March.

All of those companies said they were monitoring the situation as it develops.