Fox News Again Gives Its Coronavirus Coverage TV’s Biggest Promo Push

And more from Promo Mojo, our exclusive weekly ranking of the programming networks are promoting most heavily

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. This is the programming the networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through May 3).

On the strength of 270.5 million TV ad impressions, a promo for Fox News Channel’s coronavirus coverage tops our chart for the second week in a row.

The rest of our ranking, though, promotes fare that distracts from the pandemic: TNT’s upcoming original series Snowpiercer in second, HGTV’s hit Celebrity IOU in third, Nickelodeon’s tentpole 2020 Kids' Choice Awards in fourth and ABC’s celebrity-contestant edition of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? in fifth.

Notably, the Celebrity IOU promo earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (135) in our ranking, getting 35% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).