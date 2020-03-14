Fox Business’s ‘Trish Regan Primetime,’ ‘Kennedy’ on Hiatus

Fox Business put primetime programs Trish Regan Primetime and Kennedy on hiatus March 13. Host Trish Regan has been skeptical about the coronavirus in her 8 p.m. program, calling it “another attempt to impeach the president” on the air March 9.

Also on March 9, Regan said Democrats are looking to create “mass hysteria to encourage a market sell-off” and bring down President Trump.

Lisa Kennedy Montgomery hosts Kennedy.

Fox Business said Trish Regan Primetime “is on hiatus until further notice.” In a statement published in various media outlets, Fox Business attributed the move to “the demands of the evolving pandemic crisis coverage,” saying it was deploying more resources to daytime coverage. The NY Times said Trish Regan Primetime and 9 p.m. show Kennedy will be replaced by “general-interest programs.”