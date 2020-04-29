Former Xandr CEO Lesser Joins Board at InfoSum

Brian Lesser, who suddenly resigned as CEO of AT&T’s advanced advertising company Xandr in March, has been appointed to the board of directors of InfoSum, a British software company focusing on identity and data.

“I have always been incredibly impressed with InfoSum’s privacy-first stance within the industry.” said Lesser. “Now, more than ever, marketers and brands are looking for safe, secure, and trusted solutions for their identity and data applications. I look forward to working with Nick and the team to help them achieve their mission and provide a better solution for the market.”

InfoSum’s platform allows first party data to be connected for analysis, segmentation and activation without moving raw data between parties.

“We fundamentally don’t believe one company should own identity. Our pioneering work in decentralized technology creates new opportunities for brands, media owners and other large identity owners to come together in a new privacy-first data ecosystem where each party continues to own their own data and identity,” said InfoSum CEO and founder Nick Halstead.

“Brian’s track record in the advertising industry is second-to-none,” Halstead added. “His ability to recognize how technology and data can come together to power innovative advertising makes him a perfect strategic fit for InfoSum at this crucial stage of our growth. Brian will provide valuable guidance to me and the entire leadership team as we establish and grow this new industry.”