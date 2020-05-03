Former CBS Public Relations Chief Gil Schwartz Dead

Gil Schwartz, longtime spokesman for CBS, died Saturday at his home in Santa Monica, Calif., of natural causes, the networks said. He was 68 years old.

Gil Schwartz

Schwartz, also known for writing books and humorous business column under the pseudonym Stanley Bing. retired as senior executive VP and chief communications officer of CBS in 2018.

“For the better part of three decades, Gil Schwartz led CBS Communications with creative flare, craftsman-like expertise and an abundance of personality,”CBS said in a statement.

“He was a counselor to senior management, a mentor to future PR executives and a popular presence in every hallway. His diverse and sophisticated repertoire ranged from artful media relations and gifted wordsmithing skills to an insightful and humorous view of the media world he loved,” CBS Said. “Gil will long be remembered by the many teams he led across entertainment, news, sports and the corporate world. Our deepest sympathies are with his wife Laura, his children, grandchildren and his entire family.”

Schwartz joined CBS as senior VP, communications, when Group W merged with CBS in 1996..