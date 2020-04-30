FloSports Adds PacWest Hoops to Streaming Roster

Streaming service FloSports said it completed a three-year deal with the PacWest Conference to carry its men’s and women’s basketball games live and on demand.

FloSports will stream men's and women's basketball from the PacWest Conference.

FloSports also gets rights to women’s volleyball.

The agreement extends through the 2022-23 season. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“It is an honor to bring The PacWest Conference on to the FloSports network,” Lindsey Ross, director of rights acquisition at FloSports said. “We’re excited to showcase the level of talent among these conference teams to both their fans in California and Hawaii and to a wider audience across the country.”

The PacWest Conference plays in the NCAA Division II and has 11 schools in California and Hawaii PacWest Conference games will stream exclusively on the FloHoops and FloVolleyball platforms.

“This partnership with FloSports is a testament to the forward-thinking nature of our membership and their dedication to our loyal fans,” said PacWest commissioner Bob Hogue. “FloSports is on the forefront of live streaming and their commitment to Division II athletics will provide our fans with unprecedented access, as they will be able to view all PacWest volleyball and basketball games with one subscription for the first time ever.”

PacWest is the 10th conference to make a streaming deal with FloSports.

The agreement was negotiated by the PacWest Conference and Lindsey Ross with assistance by Collegiate Sports Management Group.

“CSMG continues to build a significant working relationship with the strong team at FloSports,” says Dan Girard, director of media and property partnerships, CSMG. "We applaud the PacWest for their vision and leadership to elevate the conference's content distribution, by broadly displaying its superb quality with respect to producing events and on-field play. This will continue to enhance Division II collegiate athletics worldwide.”