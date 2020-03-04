Flanagan Joins Litton as Managing Director, Biz Dev

Former ad agency executive Tom Flanagan is joining Litton Entertainment as managing director of business development.

Tom Flanagan

Flanagan had been executive VP at Chicago-based Leo Burnett, opening new offices in New York and Los Angeles.

“We are pleased to welcome Tom to the Litton Entertainment team and look forward to the perspective on advertising, entertainment, culture, media, ad-tech and innovation that he will bring to our existing and new endeavors,” said Litton CEO Dave Morgan.

In his new post at Litton, Flanagan will lead the business development team and work with Litton’s production entities to create scripted and unscripted programming for linear, digital and social media outlets.

“As someone who has spent the majority of my career working with brands, content producers and on-screen talent, I feel like I have found a perfect home in Litton Entertainment,” Flanagan said. “I also admire Litton’s long-standing entrepreneurial and innovative approach to the development of creative content that serves a real purpose in people’s lives. I couldn’t be prouder and more excited to join this amazing team and contribute to their next adventures of content development and business growth.”