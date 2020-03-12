‘Flack’ Premieres on Pop TV March 13

Anna Paquin stars as PR exec to the celebs who is battling some demons

Season two of dark comedy Flack starts on Pop TV March 13. Set in the world of a celebrity crisis PR firm, the show stars Anna Paquin. There are six episodes in the season.

Sam Neill, Daniel Dae Kim and Martha Plimpton have joined the cast.

Pop TV will offer the entire season on its Pop Now app and on demand via cable and satellite after the season premiere airs.

The season picks up with Robyn (Paquin) putting her life back together after her addictions got the better of her at the end of season one. Focusing on rebuilding her relationship with her sister and keeping her clients out of the headlines, she must also face a new and unexpected revelation head-on.

“Flack is at once gritty, in your face and laugh-out-loud funny, a testament to Anna Paquin and the rest of the amazing team – which we are thrilled now includes the powerhouse talents of acclaimed actors Sam Neill, Daniel Dae Kim and Martha Plimpton,” said Justin Rosenblatt, executive VP, original programming and development, Pop TV. “In the must-watch second season, the often-recalcitrant Robyn tries to reconcile her relationships while her family, friends and colleagues, all while her client dilemmas interfere, often by her own doing, with everyone’s lives building to an irreversible apex.”

Flack is co-produced with UKTV’s W Network. It is written by Oliver Lansley, produced by Debs Pisani and executive produced by Jimmy Mulville and Helen Williams of Hat Trick Productions. Pete Thornton executive produces for UKTV. Paquin executive produces for CASM alongside Stephen Moyer, Cerise Hallam Larkin and Mark Larkin.

Pop is part of ViacomCBS.