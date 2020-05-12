Final Season of ‘The 100’ on The CW May 20

Series about 100 teens sent to Earth following nuclear apocalypse

Dystopian drama The 100 has its season premiere on The CW May 20. It will be season seven, and the final one.

The 100 is about 100 teens sent to Earth to see if the planet is inhabitable following a nuclear apocalypse. The cast includes Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco, Bob Morley, Thomas McDonell and Marie Avgeropoulos.

The 100 was inspired by a book series from Kass Morgan. Jason Rothenberg created the show and is executive producer.

Season six began in April 2019.