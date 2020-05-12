Final Season of ‘Room 104’ on HBO July 24

The fourth and final season of anthology series Room 104 starts on HBO July 24. Mark and Jay Duplass created the show. There are 12 more episodes, “each telling a unique and unexpected tale of the characters who pass through a single room of a typical American chain motel,” according to HBO.

The fourth season will feature the series’ first animated episode.

The cast includes Mark Duplass, Hari Nef, Logan Miller, Jillian Bell, Jon Bass, Dave Bautista, Melissa Fumero, Kevin Nealon, Gary Cole, Linda Lavin, Natasha Perez, Jake Green, Ntare Mwine, Rebecca Hazlewood and Susan Park.

Mark Duplass is one of the directors this season. The Duplass brothers are executive producers, along with Sydney Fleischmann, Mel Eslyn and Tyler Romary.