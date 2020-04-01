FCC Extends Broadcasters' Kids, Programming Reports

Citing the "fluid and challenging" COVID-19 pandemic, the FCC has extended the deadline for TV and radio broadcasters to file their annual Children's Television Programming Report and the first two quarterly issues/programs lists of 2020.



The deadline for the programming report moves from March 30 to July 10 and the deadline for the first-quarter issues/programs list moves from April 10 to July 10, the same deadline for the second quarter list, which remains July 10.

The FCC encouraged licensees to file their reports and lists "as soon as practicable."

FCC officials said this week they would not issue blanket extensions due to the virus, but would be flexible and review each on a case-by-case basis.