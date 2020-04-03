Ex-CBS President Ianniello Received $125M for 2019

Joe Ianniello, who was president and acting CEO of CBS when it merged with Viacom, received $125.4 million in compensation in 2019, according to documents filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Viacom CEO Bob Bakish became CEO of the combined company and Ianniello was named CEO of the CBS-branded business after the merger.

Ianniello left the company at the end of January.

According to the proxy filing, Bakish’s compensation was $36.6 million for 2019.

For 2018, when he headed Viacom, Bakish’s pay was $19.955 million.