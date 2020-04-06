Binge Report: Epix’s ‘War of the Worlds’ Is One of the Weekend’s Top 5 Most Binged Time-Shifted Shows

As more Americans shelter in place during the coronavirus pandemic, we’re increasingly turning to TV for comfort and escape. And with hours to kill, especially on home-bound weekends, it’s no surprise that many viewers are kicking back for binge-watching sessions.

According to Inscape.tv, the TV data company with glass-level insights from a panel of more than 14 million smart TVs, during the weekend of April 3-5, the most binge-watched shows (based on minutes binged as a percent of all binged shows that Inscape measured) were NCIS: Los Angeles, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Office, War of the Worlds and Chicago P.D, in that order. It’s worth noting that in the top 10, two kids’ shows, Peppa Pig and Puppy Dog Pals, make the cut.

It’s not surprising to see procedural dramas make the list. Given that they often air in syndicated marathons, they’re perfect for DVRing and later binging. The appearance of War of the Worlds is notable because it only recently premiered in the U.S. on Epix (Feb. 16). It originally premiered in France in Oct. 2019.

