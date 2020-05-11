Dyer Back in District Again

Dyer first joined WUSA as an account executive way back in 1983

Richard Dyer, WUSA president and general manager, is in his fourth stint at the station. Growing up in Washington, Dyer joined WUSA as an account executive way back in 1983. He returned as general sales manager in 1994, and then as VP and station manager in 1998.

Prior to starting at WUSA in early 2017, Dyer was president/general manager of WLWT Cincinnati. When he was hired as WUSA GM, Lynn Beall, Tegna executive VP and chief operating officer, said the company was “thrilled to welcome Richard back to Washington, D.C.”

Dyer came on board at Tegna after a long run at Hearst Television. Being part of a 62-station group means a Tegna station can borrow best practices from another one. “We have the opportunity to leverage learnings across the group,” he said.

Dyer is psyched to be back in the market he knows best. “The place means a lot globally, but matters a lot locally,” he said.