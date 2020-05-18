Disney’s Mayer Jumps to Become TikTok CEO

Kevin Mayer, the Walt Disney Co., who helped launch Disney Plus but didn’t get to succeed Bob Iger as CEO, will become chief executive of TikTok, the video making and sharing app popular with kids.

Kevin Mayer

As Disney began its pivot to streaming, Mayer was named chairman of Disney’s direct-to-consumer and international business in 2018. In addition to launching Disney Plus, Mayer was responsible for advertising sales at Disney and eventually took control of Hulu as Disney bought out its partners AT&T and Comcast.

At TikTok, he’ll be in charge of figuring out how to monetize the app’s popularity while navigating charges that it might share user data with its Chinese government owned parent company.

“Kevin has had an extraordinary impact on our company over the years,” Bob Chapek, who was named Disney’s CEO earlier this year. “Having worked alongside Kevin for many years on the senior management team, I am enormously grateful to him for his support and friendship.”

Mayer first joined Disney in 1993 and led strategy and business development for all of Disney’s interactive, internet and television businesses worldwide. He left to become CEO of Clear Channel Interactive and to be partner at L.E.K. Consulting.

He returned to Disney in 2005 and became senior executive VP and chief strategy officer. He helps put together acquisitions including Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and BAMtech, leading up to buying 21st Century Fox.