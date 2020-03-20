Disney Offers Pixar’s ‘Onward’ Early for Digital Sale

The Walt Disney Co. said it is making Onward, the latest Pixar film, available early on digital platforms as the Coronavirus crisis keeps people out of theaters.

Sceene from 'Onward'

The movie can be bought digitally and on Movies Everywhere on Friday starting at 5 p.m. ET for $19.95.

The Disney+ subscription streaming service will get Onward on April 3.

Disney and Comcast’s Universal Pictures unit have been making films available for in-home viewing early, collapsing the traditional movie theater exhibition window.

“While we’re looking forward to audiences enjoying our films on the big screen again soon, given the current circumstances, we are pleased to release this fun, adventurous film to digital platforms early for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their homes,” said Dan Scanlon, the director of Onward and producer Kori Rae in a statement.

Onward stars the voices of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt as teenage elf brothers who get the unexpected opportunity to spend one more day with their late dad. The film also features Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer.