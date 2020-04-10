Disney Cable Networks Set Friday Movie Nights

The Walt Disney Co. is planning a Friday Night Movie franchise on its cable networks while viewers are home and unable to do many things, including going to theaters.

The film series starts Friday Night and runs through May 1 and includes ESPN, Freeform and FX. Among the films featured are Guardians of the Galaxy, Iron Man 2, Back to the Future and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Target is sponsoring the movies, which will run with limited commercial interruptions. The ads that do run will feature commentary, trivia and newly recorded interviews with ESPN personalities including Louis Riddick and MIke Golic Sr.

“We know many families are looking for different ways to spend time together in the comfort of their own homes,” said Rick Gomez, Target executive vice president and chief marketing, digital and strategy officer. “Target is proud to partner with Disney to offer Friday Night Movie, giving families another option as they stay home and stay safe.”

Disney Advertising Sales’ CreativeWorks ad unit, developed spots, including one running during You Don’t Know Bo on ESPN using videos of ESPN talent, who were filmed in their homes reflecting on Bo Jackson’s career and legacy.

On Freeform, there will be PSAs and custom content featuring talent from Freeform shows encouraging togetherness while staying at home.

“Disney is committed to continuously providing families entertainment especially during these unprecedented times,” said Wendell Scott, senior vice president, Disney Advertising Sales. “Together with Target, we’re meeting families where they are in their homes and delivering fun and exciting movies with a limited commercial experience.”

NBCUniversal on Friday also announced that its cable networks and Telemundo will be airing Stay-In Theater family movie nights. That series is also sponsored by Target with limited commercial interruptions.

On Tuesday, CBS said it would be reviving its Sunday Night Movie during May.

The Disney networks’ Friday movie schedule is:

Friday, April 10

Freeform: Back to the Future

ESPN2: You Don’t Know Bo

Friday, April 17

Freeform: Guardians of the Galaxy

ESPN2: The Book of Manning

FX: “Transformers: The Last Knight

Friday, April 24

Freeform: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

ESPN2: Believeland

FX: To Be Announced

Friday, May 1

Freeform: The Intern

ESPN: Secretariat

FX: Iron Man 2