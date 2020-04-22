Dish Selling Set-Top VOD Ads Via Programmatic

Dish Media said it is making its set-top-box video-on-demand advertising inventory available via programmatic technology in real time.

Advertisrs will be able to bid on commercials through private, real-time auctions set up with demand-side platforms including The Trade Desk. Ads can be inserted into programming immediately.

"We are agnostic toward whether brands use our managed services or programmatic advertising, and strive to ensure both solutions are equal in value," said Arrix. "With programmatic execution growing across all mediums, we created this VOD offering to easily integrate into the existing environment, while introducing a new set of impressions to the market."

Dish’s Sling TV ad inventory was already available programmatically. In 2019, more than 10,000 brands purchased ads on Sling programmatically, up from 7,500 the prior year. Dish said programmatic attracts digital ad budgets that previously haven’t been spent on TV.

The VOD programming comes from more than 60 TV networks.

"Advertisers innately want to create bridges across the entire television ecosystem so they can reach their desired audience in every environment," said Tim Sims, senior VP of inventory partnerships, The Trade Desk. "Dish Media's VOD capability gives advertisers a new set of inventory to buy in real time and a way to scale their audience. This is a major milestone that showcases the massive opportunity happening right now in connected TV."