Discovery Withdraws Financial Guidance After Olympics Move

After the Coronavirus crisis forced the summer Olympics to be postponds, Discovery, which holds the European TV rights to the games, withdrew its guidance to investors about its expected financial performance.

In a filing with the Securiteis and Exchange Commission Tuesday, Disvoery noted that it has expected expenses related to the Olympics to contribute to a $175 million to $200 million loss in the third quarter.

With the postponement of the Olympics, Discovery said it “expects that Olympic related revenue and expenses will shift from 2020 to fiscal 2021.

“As a result of the unknown impact of COVID-19 on the company’s financial results and the uncertainty related to its duration, as well as the impact of the postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games, the company is withdrawing its fiscal 2020 outlook. The company is not providing an updated fiscal 2020 outlook at this time,” Discovery said in the filing.

Discovery further noted that as a result of the global pandemic, TV viewing audiences around the globe have increased dramatically.

“The company has experienced an increase in ratings and delivery across many television viewing markets as many people are self-isolating at home. This is helping to offset attributed weakness from economic conditions, and the company is evaluating the impact of improved ratings and delivery on its performance,” Discovery said.

“The Company also continues to pursue a number of cost savings initiatives that it hopes will offset a portion of the revenue losses due to the impact of COVID-19, including those from production shutdowns and delays,” the company said.

Discovery stock was up 8.33% to $20.03 a share on Tuesday.

