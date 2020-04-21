DeMarco Joins AMC as SVP, Programming Strategy

AMC Networks said it hired Viacom veteran Robyn DeMarco as senior VP of programming strategy, acquisitions and scheduling.

Robyn DeMarco

DeMarco will report to David Beck, executive VP and head of programming strategy and business operations for AMC’s Entertainment Group, which includes AMC, BBC America, IFC and Sundance TV.

She will also work closely with Marc Juris, president of AMC’s WE tv.

“Robyn is an accomplished executive who brings a great and applicable background in scheduling and acquisitions for television networks but, importantly, a forward-looking approach and ability to move established brands with compelling programming into the future, by leveraging new platforms and ways of engaging with viewers,” Beck said. “We are thrilled to welcome her to this very important role at AMC Networks.”

In her 20 years at Viacom, DeMarco rose to executive VP of programming and content strategy for MTV.

“This company has such a rich history and record of building strong brands and developing premium content that drives popular culture and creates vibrant fan communities,” DeMarco said. “And this unique role gives me the opportunity to lead a team that is serving those fans by meeting them where they are, regardless of the screen or platform. I’m excited to be here at this moment.”