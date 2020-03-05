Day Named COO at ViacomCBS Networks International

Kelly Day was named COO of ViacomCBS Networks International.

Kelly Day

Day, previously president of Viacom Digital Studios, will work on accelerating the digital transition of VCNI’s business. She reports to VCNI CEO David Lynn.

Melody Tan, who had been COO at VCNI since 2017, is leaving the company.

“Kelly has an outstanding track record in building digital businesses and her expertise will be crucial in driving forward our transition to becoming a more digitally led operation,” said Lynn. “Kelly is expert at reaching young audiences, expanding into new business models and partnering with key stakeholders to drive results. I’m confident that with the addition of Kelly to our newly streamlined leadership team, ViacomCBS Networks International will continue to deliver growth by licensing our brands, content and IP in the highest value and fastest growing international markets as we accelerate our streaming strategy.”

Before joining Viacom, Day held posts at Discovery Communications, Awesomeness TV and AOL. She also served as CEO of Blip Networks before it was sold to Maker Studios.

“I’ve long admired the VCNI team for their pioneering, entrepreneurial approach to delivering international growth for ViacomCBS, and I look forward to working closely with everyone to scale and transform our brands across the entire ecosystem,” Day said.