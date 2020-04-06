Damone Jones Joins CuriosityStream as Head of Partnerships

Damone Jones has been named senior VP of corporate and educational partnerships at CuriosityStream, announced CuriosityStream president and CEO Clint Stinchcomb. Jones will report to Stinchcomb.

In his role, Jones will work with Fortune 500 companies, nonprofit organizations and educational institutions to bring CuriosityStream to learners of all ages, the streaming service said.

Previously Jones had been with CBS Interactive where he served as senior director of marketing partnerships for MaxPreps, the company’s high school sports outlet. Before that he was with Discovery Education for five years as senior director of corporate education partnerships.

"Damone's unique experience and dynamic approach to creating mutually-rewarding, long term partnerships is an ideal fit for our strategic leadership team," said Stinchcomb. "I'm confident that he will bring great value to our growing roster of corporate and education partners as well as building on CuriosityStream's reach to core audiences, especially schools and students."