CW Joins Broadcasters Canceling Live Upfronts

The CW joined NBCUniversal and ViacomCBS in canceling its live upfront presentation in May.

CW's head Mark Pedowitz Credit: Kevin Estrada/The CW

“In light of recent developments and the current guidelines being set by health officials regarding COVID-19, The CW Network has decided to forego its traditional live upfront presentation scheduled for Thursday May 14 at City Center Theater in New York, as we join the community’s efforts to ensure that everyone’s health and safety is our top priority,” the network said in a statement Thursday.

“As a result, we are currently exploring alternative and innovative ways of communicating The CW’s overall strategy, showcase our new and returning programming and present our upcoming fall schedule to advertisers, press, the industry and our fans. We will be sharing additional details as we move forward,” the CW said.

The CW is a joint venture of ViacomCBS and AT&T.

AT&T’s WarnerMedia and Xandr units have also canceled their joint May upfront presentation.

Earlier, presentations were eliminated by Fox News, A+E Networks, AMC Networks and Comcast’s FreeWheel unit.