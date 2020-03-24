CuriosityStream Enhances Kids Mode

CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream, a science streaming service, said their "Stay in, Stay Curious" campaign is giving kids access to documentary films and shows as part of their enhanced "Kids Mode" while schools are closed and children are learning from home. They will also be reducing their price for a full year’s subscription to $12.

"Kids Mode" filters out explicit, violent or disturbing images from all of its programming once enabled and is available across all subscriptions and devices, said CuriosityStream. Some of the programming featured are on the topics of science, nature, geography and history, and include series Quarx, Prehistoric Worlds, and American Icons.

Quarx features three teens doing science that have superpowers. There are 26 short episodes. Prehistoric Worlds is a 60 minute documentary on dinosaurs. American Icons tells the stories of Eleanor Roosevelt, Abraham Lincoln and Babe Ruth in seven episodes and more.

"As our world has entered uncharted waters over the past weeks, we have pushed ourselves to accelerate projects like 'Kids' Mode' that we hope will make it a bit easier for parents to keep their kids entertained and learning while providing the peace of mind that they are in a wholesome and safe content environment," said Devin Emery, head of growth for CuriosityStream. "We want to do what we can to support families and to help kids continue to engage their curiosity while spending more time at home."