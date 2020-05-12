Court TV Gets Carriage Deal With YouTube TV

E.W. Scripps’ Court TV said it is now available on Google’s YouTube TV streaming pay-TV service.

The deal expands the distribution of Court TV, which was rebooted by Scripps’ Katz Broadcasting unit last year.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We’re thrilled to have Court TV added to YouTube TV at a time when consumer appetite for the real-life drama of true-crime and courtroom trials has never been greater,” said Jonathan Katz, president and CEO of Katz Networks.

Court TV is among those currently covering the Supreme Court as it handles cases whether President Trump has to honor requests for his financial records and other documents.

The network is available to be seen on cable, over-the-air and over-the-top. Court TV is also live streamed on CourtTV.com and YouTube TV as well as the Court TV app for Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android and Apple devices.

YouTube TV is a subscription streaming service offering live and on-demand TV from 70+ top network. Membership comes with free unlimited cloud DVR storage space, personalized watch recommendations, and a family plan with six accounts per household.