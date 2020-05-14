Court TV Expands Reach With SiriusXM Radio Channel

E.W Scripps’ Court TV said it is launching a channel on SiriusXM satellite radio on May 15.

The radio adds to Court TV’s distribution, which already includes digital broadcast, cable and over-the-top.

“Court TV is committed to providing outstanding legal coverage and journalism across a variety of platforms and we’re thrilled that Court TV will now bring SiriusXM listeners into the courtrooms of the most-riveting trials in the country,” said Jonathan Katz, president and CEO of Scripps’ Katz Networks unit.

Katz rebooted Court TV last May. Time Warner, now part of AT&T, rebranded the original CourTV as truTV in 2008.

Court TV’s live gavel-to-gavel courtroom coverage and analysis of compelling trials will be available on channel 793 through the SiriusXM app on connected and mobile devices, and online.

Anchors from Court TV will also be making guest appearances on SiriusXM news and entertainment shows..