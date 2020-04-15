Comscore in Local TV Ratings Deal with CoxReps

Comscore said it signed an agreement to provide CoxReps with local ratings and and impression data for all local TV markets.

"We are happy to be reaffirming our long relationship with Comscore's Local team," said Ann Hailer, COO, CoxReps, which sells local TV commercials to national advertisers. "Comscore's ability to offer targeted automotive, political and consumer data enables CoxReps to provide superior national sales representation for our client stations.

The agreement includes Comscore’s advanced automotive demographics segments.

"CoxReps has been a terrific partner of Comscore's for many years, and we are very excited to renew and extend our commitment to each other," said Steve Walsh, executive VP, commercial, Comscore. "Comscore provides CoxReps and all of our clients with the industry-leading audience information necessary in a rapidly evolving TV landscape."