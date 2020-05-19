CoComelon’s YouTube Kids Content Comes to Roku

Roku said that CoComelon is launching on The Roku Channel, marking the first time programming for CoComelon will be available outside of YouTube.

The Roku Channel is also adding more popular kids programming from YouTube with the Diana Show.

CoComelon, from Treasure Studio Inc., features songs and videos that help preschool kids learn letters, numbers and colors. It can be found through Roku Channel’s Kids & Family experience.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“At CoComelon, we’re driven by being able to engage families with entertaining and educational content that makes universally relatable preschool moments fun,” said Jay Jeon, creator/founder, Treasure Studio, Inc.

“We are thrilled to launch with Roku today to make our popular programming available to Roku fans everywhere. Roku shares our deep commitment to creating positive content environments for children and brings a unique ability to engage and promote programming to audiences especially within The Roku Channel,” Jeon said. “This partnership is an important component of our strategy to be everywhere our audience is today.”

Roku users will be able to find CoComelon content starting Tuesday, including some of its most popular videos such as Bath Song, Yes, Yes Vegetables, Baa Baa Black Sheep, Wheels on the Bus, and Baby Shark Submarine.

“CoComelon is beloved by tens of millions of children around the world and is a natural fit for our growing selection of content available to the millions of families who are increasingly turning to The Roku Channel every day for both entertainment and educational content,” said Rob Holmes, VP of programming and engagement, Roku. “CoComelon joins a robust line-up of children’s programming within our Kids & Family experience and we could not be more excited to welcome their incredible streaming content to The Roku Channel.”