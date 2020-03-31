CNN’s Chris Cuomo Tests Positive for Coronavirus

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo tweeted Tuesday that he has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Chris Cuomo

Cuomo has been closely covering the spread of the disease on his show, in particular regularly interviewing his brother, Andrew Cuomo, who is governor of New York, where most of the cases in the United States have been reported.

He plans to continue to anchor his show from his basement.

In his tweet, Cuomo said “I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus, I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive.”

He said he has had fever, chills and shortness of breath.

“I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Christina,” he added. “That would make me feel worse than this illness! I am quarantined in my basement (which actually makes the rest of the family seem pleased!) I will do my shows from here. We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united.”

During Governor Cuomo's press conference update on the city's response to the virus Tuesday, he announced that positive test.

The governor said the reason he mentioned his brother's test is that he is smart and practices social distancing, but that people can still get the virus regardless.



He said that when his mom visited Chris' house a while back, before Chris was diagnosed, the governor had advised him that was not a good idea. "If my brother still had my mother at his house out of love, it would have seemed great, but now we have a much different situation."

During Chris Cuomo's CNN show, he and the governor often bicker over who their mom likes best.

John Eggerton contributed to this report.