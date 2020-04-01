CNN Gives Its New Coronavirus Podcast a Major Promo Push

And more from Promo Mojo, our exclusive weekly ranking of the programming networks are promoting most heavily

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. This is the content networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through March 29).

On the strength of 277.6 million TV ad impressions, a promo for CNN’s Coronavirus: Fact vs. Fiction is No. 1. It's a first for Promo Mojo in that it’s not actually TV programming but a new podcast hosted by the network’s chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

Fox News, in second place, and NBC News, in fifth, also promote their COVID-19 expertise and coverage. Meanwhile, in third place, CBS deploys its sportscasting talent, including Jim Nantz, James Brown and Tracy Wolfson, to offer words of support to viewers as part of its #InThisTogether initiative.

Related: Daytime, Cable News Get Boost as TV Watching Booms

The one respite from the pandemic in our mix: Food Network’s promo for The Great Food Truck Race in fourth place.

Notably, CNN’s promo earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (135) in our ranking, getting 35% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).