CNN Gives Its Coronavirus Coverage TV’s Biggest Promo Push

And more from Promo Mojo, our exclusive weekly ranking of the programming networks are promoting most heavily
Photo by Josh Hallett via flickr and used under a Creative Commons 2.0 license

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. This is the programming the networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through April 5).

On the strength of 419.3 million TV ad impressions, a promo for CNN’s coronavirus coverage — specifically, reporting by the network’s chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta — tops our chart. Fox News also promotes its coronavirus coverage, in fifth place.

The rest of the ranking sees networks hyping shows — ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? in second place, HGTV’s Celebrity IOU in third and TBS’s The Last O.G. in fourth — that are welcome distractions from the pandemic.

Notably, the Celebrity IOU promo earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (148) in our ranking, getting 48% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

