Chastain Named GM at Nexstar Sacramento Operations

Nexstar Broadcasting said it promoted Scot Chastain to VP and general manager of its broadcast and digital operations in Sacramento, California, including KTXL-TV, a Fox affiliate.

Scot Chastain

Chastain, who had been VP and GM of Nexstar’s operation in Lansing, Mich., succeeds Leigh White, who was GM before Nexstar acquired the station from Tribune and resigned earlier this year.

He will report to Matthew Rosenfeld, senior VP and regional manager for Nexstar.

“Scot is an exceptional broadcast and marketing executive with an impressive career that spans more than 30 years,” Rosenfeld said.

“In Lansing, Scot led the teams at WLNS-TV and WLAJ-TV to exceed economic goals by implementing innovative television and digital marketing strategies that expanded audience reach and community engagement,” Rosenfeld said. “We are confident that his vast broadcasting and marketing expertise on both the local broadcast and network side of the industry, combined with his strong business relationships, will enhance the leadership position of our local Sacramento operations and build upon the achievements of KTXL-TV and FOX40.com.”

Before joining Nexstar, Chastain had his own company, 630 Marketing. He started the business after spending 20 years with the NBC Television Network, where he rose to executive VP, affiliate marketing and development. Prior to joining NBC, Chastain worked at local TV stations including WDSU-TV, New Orleans; WXII-TV, Winston-Salem, N.C., and KRTX-TV, Bryan, Texas.

“I am beyond thrilled to be leading the Nexstar team in Sacramento,” Chastain said.

“In this new role, I will leverage the business relationships, management experience and marketing expertise developed throughout my career to deliver strong results and continue extending the Fox 40 brand,” he said. “I greatly look forward to returning to California and working with the group of local professionals at Fox 40 to expand our local marketing solutions across multiple platforms for our advertising partners, while growing viewership through the delivery of enhanced local news content and entertainment programming for our local audience throughout the Northern California region.”