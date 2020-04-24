Charter Gives More Subs Access to Family Networks

Charter Communications said it will provide family-friendly networks Disney Jr., Disney XD, Game Show Network and UpTV to all Spectum TV customers with most families staying home all day to slow the spread of the Coronavirus.

The free availability is scheduled to end the last week of May.

Disney Jr.'s 'Fancy Nancy' Disney Junior

“These family-friendly networks feature hours of programming, movies and classic shows that can be enjoyed by customers of all ages,” said Tom Montemagno, executive VP of programming acquisition for Charter. “We hope that opening these networks up to all our video customers will provide even more entertainment options for families staying at home.”

During the COVID-19 crisis, distributors and programmers have been working to give viewers more access to programming from premium networks and other networks the ordinarily do not subscribe to in order to give them extra news, educational and entertainment content.