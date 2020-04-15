Charter Communications Set To Distribute HBO Max

Current HBO subs will get the new service at no extra charge

AT&T’s WarnerMedia Unit said it reached a new multi-year distribution agreement to bring the new HBO Max streaming service to Charter subscribers when it launches in May.

All of Charter’s current HBO subscribers will automatically get access to HBO Max for no extra charge.

Other Charter subscribers and new customers will be able to purchase HBO Max directly from Charter.

“We are eager to provide Spectrum customers with the highly-anticipated HBO Max offering when it makes its debut next month,” said Tom Montemagno, Charter’s Executive Vice President, Programming Acquisition. “This new premium streaming experience will be a welcome addition to Spectrum subscribers; we will offer HBO Max on a multitude of platforms for purchase by our video, broadband and mobile customers alike.”

As media companies launch streaming products that threaten to cannibalize their existing cable and broadcast networks, they’ve had to reassure their distributors so that they continue to carry their current networks.

Distributors also want to be able to make these new services available to their customers in order to stem the tide of cord-cutting as viewing shifts to streaming.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Charter has been a longtime distributor of our networks and on-demand content, and a valued partner to our company,” said Rich Warren, president of WarnerMedia Distribution. “We look forward to working together to bring HBO Max to Spectrum subscribers when the product launches next month.”

In addition to content from HBO, HBO Max will have content from WarnerMedia’s Turner networks and Warner Bros. library, plus licensed material and original programming.