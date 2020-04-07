CBS to Offer Sunday Night Movies in May

‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ kicks things off May 3, ‘Forrest Gump’ on May 10

CBS will launch a Sunday night movie series in May. Lined up are the Paramount Pictures films Raiders of the Lost Ark May 3, Forrest Gump May 10, Mission: Impossible May 17, Titanic May 24 and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade May 31.

“It’s a five-week programming event with epic films, iconic stars and brilliant stories that viewers love…and love to watch together,” said Noriko Kelley, executive VP, program planning and scheduling, CBS Entertainment.

The announcement comes as some network dramas are ending a few episodes short due to coronavirus.

Raiders of the Lost Ark stars Harrison Ford and Karen Allen.

Forrest Gump features Tom Hanks.

Mission: Impossible features Tom Cruise.

James Cameron’s Titanic has Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade stars Harrison Ford and Sean Connery.