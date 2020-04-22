CBS Sports Debuts Golf Show 'Off The Hozzle' May 4

Best friends and rivals take their skills to the course

(CNW Group/Consensual Productions Inc.)

CBS Sports Network announced that its new golf series, Off The Hozzle, debuts Monday May 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET. A new episode will be available every Monday until the season finale June 1.

The series stars stand up comic Dave Hemstad and golf broadcaster Mark Zecchino as they take their rivalry to the golf course. The pair met as teenagers and have had this rivalry ever since.

"Between the beauty and intrigue of the locations we went to, and the silliness of our rivalry and friendship, you won't need to be a golfer to enjoy Off The Hozzle," said Hemstad, who is also an executive producer on the series.

"We've been working with great partners for the past two years on OTH. We think this light-hearted program is fun and different and are excited to showcase it on CBS Sports Network." said Zecchino.

Off The Hozzle is produced by Consensual Productions.