CBS Shares 2020-2021 Schedule

CBS has unveiled its 2020-2021 schedule, which features one new comedy and two rookie dramas. The new shows are Chuck Lorre comedy B Positive and Queen Latifah drama The Equalizer and Silence of the Lambs-inspired Clarice.

Mondays stay the same, with comedies The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola, and dramas All Rise and Bull.

Tuesdays also stay the same, with NCIS, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted.

Wednesdays have Survivor, The Amazing Race and SEAL Team.

Thursdays offer Young Sheldon and B Positive, then Mom and The Unicorn. Drama Evil closes out prime.

Fridays have MacGyver, Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods.

Saturdays feature reruns and 48 Hours.

Sundays have season 53 of 60 Minutes, The Equalizer, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans. The Equalizer previously ran on CBS in the ‘80s.

“We’re excited to come off another season as America’s Most Watched Network and, despite the obvious challenges around us, put together another winning lineup,” said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment. “Next season, we’ll have five breakout returning freshman series and three compelling new shows placed into a schedule with the incredible stability for which CBS is so well known. Couple that with our broadcast of Super Bowl LV next February, and CBS is simply loaded with a lineup that will clearly appeal to both our advertising partners and our loyal viewers.”

B Positive comes from Chuck Lorre and Marco Pennette. Thomas Middleditch plays a therapist faced with finding a kidney donor who runs into a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past, played by Annaleigh Ashford, who volunteers her own.

The Equalizer is a “reimagining” of the ‘80s series, in CBS’s words. Queen Latifah stars as a woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. Chris Noth is also in the cast.

On in the mid-season is drama Clarice. From executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, Clarice looks into the story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling six months after the events of The Silence of the Lambs. Rebecca Breeds stars.