CBS Sets Primetime Reruns to Replace March Madness

With the cancellation of the NCAA’s Men’s Basketball Tournament due to the Coronavirus, CBS on Friday announced that it will be running mostly reruns in primetime instead of games on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights until March 27.

CBS will air the season finale of 'Hawaii Five-O' on April 3. Karen Neal/CBS

On March 27, CBS will air original episodes of MacGyver and Hawaii Five-O, and original episodes of MacGyver, Hawaii Five-O and Blue Bloods on April 3.

The April 3 episode of Hawaii Five-O will be the series finale.

During daytime, when some March Madness games had been expected to be played, CBS said its normal daytime schedule will air in pattern. Game shows The Price is Right and Let’s Make A Deal will be encore presentations, while soap operas The Young And The Restless and The Bold And The Beautiful, as well as The Talk will air original episodes.