CBS Makes Quick Work Of Virtual Upfront Pitch

If there were an open bar somewhere, CBS’s virtual upfront would have gotten media buyers and advertisers there pretty quickly.

New CBS sitcom 'B Positive'

The second part of the ViacomCBS virtual upfront was mostly about the new CBS primetime schedule. With just three news scripted shows, the presentation took a scant 23 minutes.

The session opened with scenes from shows on CBS and CBS All Access, with Patrick Stewart and Star Trek taking a key role.

There was no master of ceremonies. And no address from top executives, including president of ad revenue Jo Ann Ross (who did appear in Monday’s upfront video focusing on cable networks).

Words superimposed on the screen made CBS’s point about network television: "TV has the power to bring people together. With celebrations, shared moments, beloved characters and new shows we can talk about."

Related: CBS Shares 2020-21 Schedule

Speaking of new shows, CBS first showed clips from B Positive, the straight-to-series sitcom from Chuck Lorre starring Thomas Middleditch with Annaleigh Ashford,

Then it had the executive producers of The Equalizer starring Queen Latifah and Clarice with Rebecca Breeds, talking about their new dramas.

Queen Latifah explains that her new show, 'The Equalizer,' will air Sundays, after '60 Minutes.'

That was followed by a look at a new reality show, Tough As Nails, featuring blue collar heroes competing at physical labor.

There were presentations from CBS News and CBS Sports, including clips of March Madness and the Super Bowl, which CBS will broadcast next year.

The network also showed off the original programming from its soon-to-be expanded streaming service CBS All Access.

CBS used its stars to lay out the new schedule.

Thomas MIddleditch and Annaleigh Ashford celebrate getting a plum spot in the CBS lineup on Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

“Wow, that was record time. Well done CBS,” said Cedric the Entertainer.

And CBS’s characters acknowledged that this year’s upfront was different, with no no drinks, no party and no way to take selfies with media buyers, who eventually, maybe will start making upfront ad buys sometime later this year

“Just know we miss you all,” they said. “Grab your virtual shrimp. We’ll be ready when you are.”