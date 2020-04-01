CBS Debuts Comedy ‘Broke’ April 2

Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Comedy Broke, about a wealthy couple handling losing their money, begins on CBS April 2. Pauley Perrette plays Jackie, a single mother whose estranged sister Elizabeth (Natasha Leggero) turns up on her doorstep, with husband Javier (Jaime Camil), after the wealthy couple has lost their money.

“Though class differences may separate the women, and the size of the house and the number of people living in it will test the limits of family ties, the familiar bond of sisterhood might be the catalyst they need to restore their relationship,” said CBS.

Alex Herschlag, Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Ben Silverman, Victor Gonzalez, Guillermo Restrepo, Gonzalo Cilley and Maria Lucia Hernandez Frieri are the executive producers. Herschlag worked on Will & Grace and Synder Urman was on Jane the Virgin.

Perrette played Abby on NCIS.

Season four of Man With a Plan also begins on CBS April 2.