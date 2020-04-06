CBS Court Drama ‘All Rise’ to Focus on Pandemic May 4

CBS courthouse drama All Rise will touch upon the coronavirus pandemic in an episode that airs May 4. The episode will be filmed with FaceTime, WebEx, Zoom and other online technology.

The show’s consulting producer, former Los Angeles County District Attorney Gil Garcetti, is providing insight into how the justice system continues in Los Angeles during the pandemic. Characters will be shown managing their “new normal,” CBS said, of everyday reality at home, in order to continue their professional and personal lives.

Simone Missick plays Judge Lola Carmichael.

“It’s a unique chance for our All Rise family to band together – in our different homes, even cities – to tell a story about resilience, justice and the power of community,” said executive producer Greg Spottiswood.

Virtual footage will be shot in each of the series regular’s homes. A cinematographer operating solo from a vehicle will capture exterior footage that reflects what CBS calls “the desolate environment” around Los Angeles. The entire episode will be shot abiding by social distancing rules.

Executive producer Michael Robin will direct.

Marg Helgenberger, Jessica Camacho and Wilson Bethel are also in the cast.

After debating the merits of continuing their work during this time, Judge Benner (Helgenberger) authorizes Lola to preside over a virtual trial that involves a dispute between brothers and a stolen car. Emily (Camacho) represents the defendant, a graffiti artist, and Mark (Bethel) prosecutes for the D.A.’s office, marking the first time he tries a case in Lola’s “court.”

The show is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, and executive produced by Spottiswood, Robin, Len Goldstein and Dee Harris-Lawrence.