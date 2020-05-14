CBS All Access Orders Season Five of ‘The Good Fight’

CBS All Access has ordered a fifth season for drama The Good Fight. Due to the pandemic-related halt in production, season four will end May 28 after seven episodes, instead of the planned ten.

“The Good Fight remains one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed original series on CBS All Access, and we’ve seen a tremendous response from fans this season,” said Julie McNamara, executive VP and head of programming, CBS All Access. “While we all had hoped to provide audiences with a 10-episode fourth season, we, among many others, have had to adapt due to the pandemic. Although it’s a shortened season, the incredible cast and crew, helmed by the incomparable Robert and Michelle King, have produced a phenomenal seven episodes. We can’t wait for viewers to see the remainder of the season and are excited to bring subscribers even more of the timely, gripping storylines the Kings bring to life next in season five.”

Robert and Michelle King are showrunners and executive producers of the series, which they co-created with Phil Alden Robinson.

“It’s been weird to not be able to finish the fourth season,” said the Kings. “It left the story in even more absurd a place than usual. So we’re thrilled that CBS All Access wants to bring The Good Fight back for an additional season, and we know what story we’re planning to tell. It’s like getting the answers to the SAT ahead of time.”

Season four finds Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart navigating a different landscape. After they lost their biggest client and their founding partner’s name was tarnished, the firm was forced to accept an offer by a multinational law firm.

The cast includes Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Sarah Steele, Nyambi Nyambi, Michael Boatman, Zach Grenier, John Larroquette, Audra McDonald and Delroy Lindo.

Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein and Jonathan Tolins are executive producers alongside the Kings. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions.