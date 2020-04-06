Cartoon Net Gives Kids Social Distancing Tips

Cartoon Network is giving kids more things to do and watch during the coronavirus crisis as part of a new CNCheckIn initiative.

The initiative includes Stay Entertained unlocked episodes of Cartoon Network series, Stay Creative do-it-yourself projects including how-to-draw character lessons, and Stay Safe instructions on how to wash hands and stay in touch with friends while they practice social distancing.

The material is available via a hub at www.cartoonnetwork.com/checkin/.

“We always strive to meet our audience where they are, and right now we know that many of them are at home, trying to figure out this new normal,” said Jill King, senior VP, marketing and partnerships, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, and Boomerang. “If we can use our characters to convey simple, yet important safety messages, and keep kids entertained in this difficult time, we are all in.”

Available as part of the initiative are:

New and unlocked episodes of Apple and Onion, Ben 10, Teen Titans Go! and more, as well as the first seasons of Craig of the Creek and Victor and Valentino, available on Cartoon Network, the CN App and participating distributors platforms.



An unlocked collection of 20 Cartoon Network classics that includes Chowder, Courage the Cowardly Dog, and Dexter’s Laboratory available now on the CN App and participating distributors platforms.



Narrated interstitials updated daily featuring fan-favorite characters from Adventure Time, Teen Titans Go! and We Bare Bears, that will encourage kids to laugh and dance.

