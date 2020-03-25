Carson Show to Stream On Shout! Factory TV

In the everything old is new again category, the original king of late night, Johnny Carson is coming to streaming via Shout! Factory TV.

The classic TV streaming services said it will launch its first collection of episodes from the Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson on April 1.

The Johnny Carson Show will be available on demand via Shout! Factory TV’s apps on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android, channels on Tubi, Amazon Prime Channels and The Roku Channel, as well as at ShoutFactoryTV.com.

The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson ran for more than 30 years on NBC.

Johnny Carson as Carnac with sidekick Ed McMahon

With more than 5,000 shows available, Shout! Factory TV has worked with Carson Entertainment Group to curate the best episodes.

Shout! Factory TV has grouped episodes under themes such as The Best of Carnac the Magnificent, The Best of George Carlin and Animal Antics with Joan Embery and Jim Folwer. Future groups will feature Comic Legends of the 60s including Carl Reiner, Bob Newhart and Mel Brooks and Hollywood Icons of the 70s, such as Burt Reynolds, Goldie Hawn and Michael Caine. There will also be block featuring appearances by Jerry Seinfeld, Richard Pryor and Garry Shandling.

“As someone who has been a part of The Tonight Show family for my entire life, it’s incredible to see new generations discover and embrace the show,” said Jeff Sotzing, president of Carson Entertainment Group. “Now, with the show available on streaming platforms for the first time, the series will be accessible to new audiences, and will be curated like never before.”