Canela Launches Streaming Service for Hispanic Viewers

Digital media tech company Canela Media said it is launching Canela TV, a free, ad supported streaming service aimed at the 60 million Hispanics living in the U.S.

Canela TV launches with 8,000 hours of programming.

The site offers access to 8,000 hours of novelas, comedies, cartoons, drama and action films for adults and children. Content comes from partners including Sony MGM, Atr3s Media, Shoreline, Legendary, Caracol Television and Polka.

“We recognize that Hispanics’ viewing habits are rapidly shifting away from traditional Spanish-language television as consumers seek content that better reflects their lifestyle, culture and passion points,” said Isabel Rafferty, CEO and founder at Canela Media. “Digital platforms, and particularly streaming services, offer a unique opportunity for brands to be agile and connect with consumers through targeted content that is contextually and culturally relevant.”

The app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Smart TVs.